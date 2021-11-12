Phantomx Market Cap Achieves $372,859.34 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 852.1% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $372,859.34 and approximately $36.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

