Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 2244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

