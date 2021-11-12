Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 13.07.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

