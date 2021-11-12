Pi Financial Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$13.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.48% from the stock’s current price.

BBTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BBTV stock remained flat at $C$5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,211. The firm has a market cap of C$142.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.01. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

