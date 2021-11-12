Pierre R. Breber Sells 17,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.16 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.