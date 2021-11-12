PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,487,627.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80949731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00071423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00098848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,627.73 or 1.01289972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.14 or 0.07203635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

