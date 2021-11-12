Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $163.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 6,460,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of -263.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

