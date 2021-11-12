Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $106.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,927,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

