Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,244. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

