Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 55.63%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.