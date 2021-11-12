Piper Sandler Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $52.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.