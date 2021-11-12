Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sysco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.14%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

