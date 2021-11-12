Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Pixelworks worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 190.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 62.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 10.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

