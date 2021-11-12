Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 150,000 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PLNT opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

