Plasma Finance (PPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $14.47 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $412,242.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,638,906.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars.

