Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

