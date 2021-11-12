POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.42. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2,661 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $13,312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

