Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) & Relx (NYSE:RELX) Head to Head Comparison

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Points International and Relx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.13 -$5.36 million ($0.29) -56.76 Relx $9.13 billion 6.67 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Points International and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Points International currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Relx beats Points International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

