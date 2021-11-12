Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.66. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$23.40 and a 52 week high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

