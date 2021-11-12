Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$48.00 target price on the stock.

PBL stock opened at C$41.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.66. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$23.40 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

