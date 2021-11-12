Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,715 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $39,539,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,616,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $22,330,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 over the last three months.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.