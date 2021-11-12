Poshmark, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poshmark in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

POSH stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $2,307,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $304,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

