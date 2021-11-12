Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,955. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

