Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE PVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 250,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

