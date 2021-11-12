Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

PVG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

