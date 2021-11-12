Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Mohawk Industries worth $83,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

