Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $88.66 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.91% of Exponent worth $88,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,254,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $124.21.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

