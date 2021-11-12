Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $89.58 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847,330 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 50,538 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $89,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

