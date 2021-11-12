Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $90.65 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $90,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

