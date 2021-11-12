Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,846 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $85,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average is $212.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

