Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,177,366 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,177,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $99,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $3,864,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 199,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 74,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EQC shares. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

