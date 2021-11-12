Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,096 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Eaton worth $95,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

