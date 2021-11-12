Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.95% of Primo Water worth $52,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

