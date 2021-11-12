Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

