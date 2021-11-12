Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 7,500 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

