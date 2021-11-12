ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.