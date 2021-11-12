Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,073. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCSA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

