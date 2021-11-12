Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $3,639,600.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 265,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,802. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.