ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.79 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 3,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

