Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proterra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 2,928,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTRA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

