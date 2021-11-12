Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proterra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 2,928,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on PTRA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
