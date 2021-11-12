Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 866.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Scientific Games worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $73.69 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

