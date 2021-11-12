Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.