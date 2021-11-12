Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4,295.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 659,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 637,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 527,067 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

