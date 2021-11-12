Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.14.

NYSE:RE opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.91. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

