Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $118,020,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $19,799,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $12,799,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

