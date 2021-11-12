Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 793,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.56 and a beta of 0.86. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

