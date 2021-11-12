Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 218 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.