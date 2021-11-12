Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 997 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.