Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,820. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.