Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.
Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,820. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.