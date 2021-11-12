Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Puma has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

